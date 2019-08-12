Gorakhpur: Devotees offer prayers on last Monday of 'sawan'

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Devotees across the district were seen lined up outside prominent Shiva temples and offering prayers to mark the last Monday of 'sawan' month today.



A large number of devotees including men, women and children thronged the Lord shiva temples, offering water and milk to the presiding deity. Following the traditional rituals, people were seen offering bael leaves and milk to 'Shivling,' while chanting various mantras dedicated to their Lord.

Many followers of Hindu dharma also observe fast on this day. Worshippers put on new clothes and consume meals that exclude garlic, onion and grains.

Similar fervour was seen in various temples across Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh and the festivities will continue till the end of the day today. (ANI)

According to the religious belief, one's wishes are fulfilled and Lord Shiva showers fortune on the devotees who visit the shrines dedicated to him on the first Monday of Shravan.

There were four Mondays in the month of Sawan this year- 22 July, 29 July, 5 August and 12 August. (ANI)

