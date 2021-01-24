Gorakhpur to provide free coaching for competitive exams

Chief Development Officer (CDO) Inderjit Singh, said that interested students can apply through the district website and the last date for submitting application is January 28.

Gorakhpur, Jan 24 (IANS) Gorakhpur became the first district in Uttar Pradesh to begin work for providing free coaching to students for the competitive exams.

Classes will commence from February 1.

Students can avail coaching for competitive exams such as civil services, banking, SSC and PCS.

"The building for free coaching on Narmal campus is in the last phase of construction. As many as 200 students will be able to avail the facility. Out of the 200 students, 100 will be provided with hostel. Until construction is completed, the classes will be held at Vikas Bhawan. No meetings will be organised there during the classes," said the CDO.

In the first three months, classes on current affairs will be held, in which young IAS and PCS officials of the district would guide and share their notes.

District level officials and BDOs will also cooperate.

Assistance from the professors of DDU Gorakhpur University, MMM University of Technology and other specialists will be taken for personality development classes. The students will be given career counselling as well.

The CDO said that, "Four free libraries will be started in the district, which include two new ones at Narmal and Vikas Bhawan campuses, and the existing ones at Jubilee Inter College and Nagar Nigam campuses will be refurbished. Books and magazines for competitive exams will be available here. Students can also contact Vikas Bhawan for voluntarily donating books to the libraries."

--IANS

amita/sdr/