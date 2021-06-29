Gorkha Janmukti Morcha urges Mamata Banerjee to recruit teachers in GTA area

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 30 (ANI): Gorkha Janmukti Morcha on Tuesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her to recruit teachers in primary and upper primary schools in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area. Recruitment of primary school teachers in the region was last conducted in 2012.



In the letter, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, "I would like to bring to your kind notice that the recruitment of primary school teachers in the GTA region was last conducted in 2012, by way of an interview held in the year 2002. Later, 123 volunteer teachers were regularised in the year 2018. More than 653 vacancies are lying vacant here in the primary schools' section alone. The placement in the upper primary school section is yet to be initiated."

"Therefore, we would like to request you to kindly take necessary action for recruitment of teachers in the primary and upper primary schools in the GTA area also. We are confident that under your able leadership, this region will get equal attention from the government in this regard," read the letter.

The letter, written by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha President Bimal Gurung expressed gratitude towards the state government's thoughtful steps towards the recruitment of primary and upper primary school teachers in the state. "This will promote our education at the basic level while helping in solving the unemployment problem to a great extent. We are further encouraged by your decision to appoint teachers purely on a merit basis and through a fair selection procedure."

While carrying out election campaigning for this year's West Bengal assembly polls, Gurung had slammed the BJP party and said to ANI that, "They (BJP) do not have people's support in Bengal. They do not have much influence on ground zero. How can they form the government? Politics is not possible through violence, vandalism and shooting. Politics should be simple."

"I supported BJP for 15 years but what did it do for my community? Modi had assured us and made a commitment. It has been six-seven years now but it is yet to be completed," he had added.

The most dynamic political development in North Bengal during the election was the switching of camp by GJM leader Bimal Gurung from BJP to TMC. Gurung, the man who has been spearheading the Gorkha movement, helped the BJP to get a foothold in this region is now with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

North Bengal had witnessed a lot of socio-political turbulence like the Gorkhaland movement. A separate state of 'Gorkhaland' has been a long-standing demand of Nepali-speaking Gorkhas since 1907 on the grounds that they are culturally and ethnically different from West Bengal. (ANI)