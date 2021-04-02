Got same letter from Eshwarappa, will resolve issue soon: K'taka BJP chief

Mangaluru, April 2 (IANS) BJP's Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday said that the contents of state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa's letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala are the same as the letter written to him and hoped that this issue will have "a happy ending".

Kateel told reporters that the issue raised by Eshwarappa with the Governor will be resolved amicably in the next few days and will have a happy ending.

He said that the issue raised by the senior party leader is "not complicated to handle".

In response to a question, Kateel claimed that he had already spoken to Eshwarappa and also the MLAs involved not to drag this issue further.

Answering a question, he observed that the issue raised by Eshwarappa and statements made by BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal about the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa are "two different things" and "they are incomparable".

"For his statements, the party has already issued notice to Patil," he added.

On the demand by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for imposition of President's rule, Kateel sought to know what action would he have suggested after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tore the ordinance promulgated by the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh in 2013.

"It is an old issue, but still it is pertinent to first suggest what he would have done to Rahul Gandhi... then he can make such demands," he said.

On March 31, in his five-page letter to Vala, Eshwarappa had complained that funds were being allocated from his department without his consent.

--IANS

nbh/vd