Government reconstitutes Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister

New Delhi [India], Sep 25 (ANI) The government on Wednesday reconstituted the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) for a period of two years from September 26, 2019.

An official release said that Bibek Debroy and Ratan P Watal will continue to be the Chairman and Member Secretary, respectively of the reconstituted EAC-PM.



Apart from these two full-time members, the EAC-PM will have two part-time members.

The release said that Ashima Goel continues to be one of the Part-time members and Sajjid Chinoy has been made as another part-time member. (ANI)

