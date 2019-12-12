Government reviewing Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, says Tomar

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The government is reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to see how it can be made more beneficial for farmers, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to a debate on the crop loss to farmers, Tomar said agriculture was the backbone of the economy and the government was committed to the welfare of farmers.



He said the government has taken a series of steps to increase the income of farmers including enhancing minimum support price, PM-KISAN and a pension scheme.

He said the government was deliberating how to make the scheme more beneficial to farmers.

"A review is being done of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. We will look into the suggestions and see how these are practical," he said.

He said of about Rs 47,000 crore paid in insurance premium, Rs 38,499 crore were paid in claims.

"The farmers have got benefit to the extent of 81 per cent," he said. PMFBY was launched in the country from Kharif 2016.

Members had taken part in the debate last week. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke on Thursday. (ANI)

