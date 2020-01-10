Government revokes detention of 26 PSA detainees in J-K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): As part of moves to progressively release detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Friday revoked the detention warrants of 26 persons detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The 26 persons whose detention has been revoked are mainstream political activists.

They include Rouf Ahmad Dar, a resident of Pulwama district, Abdul Salam Rather of Baramulla, Mohammad Arif Lone, resident of Pahalgam and Javid Kalas, resident of Shopian district.



Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including NC leader Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti are under detention following the abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)

