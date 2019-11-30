Government school students protest over rape, murder of woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): The students of government schools on Friday staged a protest in the Shamshabad area here against the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor on Thursday.



Scores of students raised slogans demanding justice for the victim.

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found in the outskirts of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district at Shadnagar on Thursday.

As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The Police on Friday arrested four accused persons for involvement in the alleged rape and murder case of the veterinary doctor.

According to the police sources, the accused that were arrested by the police are a lorry driver and cleaners. (ANI)

