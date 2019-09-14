Government sets-up new house committees

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The government on Friday announced the formation of new house committees and appointed its members and chairpersons.

In the newly formed committees, BJP MP Jayant Sinha has been appointed as chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance.

BJP MP SS Ahluwalia, Congress MP Manish Tewari, TMC MP Prof Saugata Roy, BJD MP Pinaki Mishra and Congress MP Digvijay Singh are amongst 31 members of the committee.

BJP Lok Sabha MP PP Chaudhary has been designated as chairperson of the Committee on External Affairs. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Jayadev Galla, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Congress MPs Preneet Kaur, P Chidambaram and Kapil Siba are part of this committee.YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy has been named as chairperson of the Committee on Commerce. DMK MP DM Kathir Anand, Akali Dal MP Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress lawmaker Nakul K Nath are amongst the members of this committee.BJP MP Jual Oram has been appointed as chairperson of the Committee on Defence. Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut are among the members of this committee.Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma has been named as chairperson of the Committee on Home Affairs. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, BJP MPs Dilip Ghosh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Kirron Kher are among the members of this committee.Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor has been picked as chairperson of the Committee on Information Technology. TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee, Sunny Deol and Tejasvi Surya have found place among the members of this committee. (ANI)