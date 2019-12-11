Government should take measures, prepare action plan to protect women: Activist Sandhya Rani

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Telangana based women activist Sandhya Rani termed the Hyderabad encounters as "extrajudicial killing" and urged the state government to take requisite measures to protect the women.

Rani is one of the15 women activists who have filed a plea in the High Court against the killing of the four accused."Hyderabad encounter is a serious issue for a national commission. It has drawn the attention of the entire country. There are outrage and anger among people on the issue. This was an extrajudicial killing. One cannot protect women like this or provide security to women like this," she said while speaking to ANI.She also demanded the government take measures and come up with a concrete action plan to protect the women."We have also filed a petition in the High Court. We want the government to make a concrete action plan to protect the women...The government should take measures for a long period of time. Make action plans instead of doing extrajudicial killings," she added.She also stressed upon reducing the number of liquor vends in the state and also urged police to be more active and maintain law and order to protect women."Unless there is a proper system, we cannot protect women," she further stated.On Monday, the High Court had directed that the bodies will be transported to Gandhi Medical College and will be preserved there till December 13 and scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 12.The case was adjourned as the Supreme Court will on December 11 hear a plea seeking action against police personnel involved in the encounter.The accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on the morning of December 6.On Sunday, a complaint was filed against Cyberabad Police alleging that the four suspects were killed in a fake encounter.The Telangana government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the police encounter against the four accused.The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)