Government to open 'One Stop Centres' in nine countries

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The government will open 10 'One Stop Centres' in nine countries, Women and Child Development (WCD) Secretary Ram Mohan Mishra said on Tuesday.





He said a centre each will be opened in Bahrain, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Australia, Canada and Singapore while two will be opened in Saudi Arabia.



"All these centres will be run by the Ministry of External Affairs. The Ministry of Women and Child Development will be providing support," Mishra said.



"The purpose of these centres is to help the Indian women who work in these countries," he added.

One Stop Centres'provide help in cases of violence against women.

Sources said such centres are being initially opened in nine countries and will be opened in other countries also.

According to 'One Stop Centres' scheme guidelines applicable for the districts in the country, women affected by violence and in distress are provided a range of integrated services including medical aid, legal aid and legal counseling, psycho-social counseling and temporary shelter. (ANI)

