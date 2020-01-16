Governments must take issues seriously: LS Speaker

Lucknow, Jan 16 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said for a robust democracy to survive, it was essential that all elected members get the right to raise issues related to general public and the government should take those views seriously.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day 7th Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in the Vidhan Bhawan here the Lok Sabha Speaker said that India as a leading democracy has become synonymous with development.

"In Independent India, the voting percentage has steadily gone up which indicates that the faith of the people in our democracy has also increased. And with it, the responsibility of elected representatives has also increased," he said.

He further said that parliamentary and legislative committees also had a major role in strengthening democracy, especially in analyzing budgetary issues.

The Speaker said that it was the responsibility of every member to raise the standards of debate and maintain the traditions of the legislative.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Commonwealth countries had played an important role in strengthening democracy in the world.

"The fathers of our Constitution have entrusted the responsibility of preserving democracy on us and we have to play our role in a responsible manner," he said.

Yogi Adityanath said that unity and integrity needs to be protected at all costs.

He hoped that the two-day conclave would throw up suggestions and idea to improve and strengthen democracy.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, recalled his association with the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and said that he had been witness to exemplary debates by well known leaders. "Uttar Pradesh has given Presidents and Prime Minister and parliamentarian of excellence and we need to preserve the trend," he said.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, Uttar Pradesh Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit said that the Vidhan Sabha complex came into existence in 1928 and the state has given nine Prime Minister to the country.

"India, as a nation, has its roots in democracy. Even the 'sabhas' mentioned in Vedas are the earliest forms of democracy," he said.

Leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary quoted Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekanand and said that India has been known as an all embracing nation known for her tolerance.

