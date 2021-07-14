  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Governor-designate Pillai arrives in Goa, welcome by CM

Governor-designate Pillai arrives in Goa, welcome by CM

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Jul 14th, 2021, 16:40:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Panaji, July 14 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant welcomed Governor-designate P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at the Dabolim international airport on Wednesday.

Pillai, a former BJP Kerala state chief and present Mizoram Governor, was transferred to Goa by President Ram Nath Kovind. He is scheduled to be sworn-in as the new Governor of Goa at a formal ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Goa has been without a full-fledged Governor for nearly a year now, with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari holding charge of the state since August 2020.

--IANS

maya/vd

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features