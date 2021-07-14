Governor-designate Pillai arrives in Goa, welcome by CM

Panaji, July 14 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant welcomed Governor-designate P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at the Dabolim international airport on Wednesday.

Pillai, a former BJP Kerala state chief and present Mizoram Governor, was transferred to Goa by President Ram Nath Kovind. He is scheduled to be sworn-in as the new Governor of Goa at a formal ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.