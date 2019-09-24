Governor Dhankar making political statements: Trinamool

In a statement, Chatterjee, who is also the state Education Minister, said the Governor "should not misuse" his constitutional jurisdiction and avoid "political gimmicks".

"The new Governor, within 15 days of joining has exposed himself that he is not a neutral person, by making politically biased statements against the government officers and government departments," said Chatterjee, hours after Dhankhar rued "virtual absence of state administration" on his first district visit when he held a meeting with political leaders and elected public representatives in the north Bengal town of Siliguri.

Tourism Minister Gautam Deb, Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and the Siliguri Commissioner of Police remained absent at the meeting. The District Magistrate was also on leave. Chatterjee said as per the Indian Constitution, the state and central governments were both elected bodies, but the Governor's was a nominated post. The roles of the Governor and the state government were clearly earmarked. West Bengal being a beautiful state, it was desirable the Governor should visit the beautiful places and enjoy the hospitality of the state government, he said. "What is not desirable is a constitutional position, unnecessarily becoming over-active, interfering in all respects of government business and government officers. "The governor should not misuse the Constitutional jurisdiction and should avoid political gimmicks everyday," he said. A A