Governor involved in 'conspiracy' to disturb Bengal, alleges TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 17 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday hit out at West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar alleging that the latter was involved in a "conspiracy" to disturb Bengal.



The TMC leader alleged the Governor, who was currently on a visit to Delhi, was "working as a BJP agent" and the Raj Bhavan had become a BJP office.

He also claimed that BJP is not accepting the defeat and the mandate of the people and attempting to find a backdoor entry with Article 355 or 356.

"Governor is acting like the mouthpiece of the BJP and Raj Bhavan has become BJP office. Mamata Banerjee has already written two-three letters to PM regarding the role of the Governor: Ghosh said.

"Governor is acting like a BJP member and trying to disturb the government. He has become part of a conspiracy hatched by BJP. They're not accepting the mandate of people. They're trying to create a situation where they can get back door entry with Article 355 or 356": the TMC leader further said.

Ghosh confirmed to ANI today that seven to eight BJP MLA along with three MPs are in touch with TMC and wanted to rejoin the party.

"Seven to eight BJP MLA along with three MPs are in touch with TMC and they want to join the TMC. They have claimed that they are not happy in BJP as they are not getting space to serve the people," said Ghosh.

He further added, "Not only this there are even leaders who were in

BJP but now want to join TMC. But we cannot take all who desire to come to the party. The ultimate decisions will be of our High Command (TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee ).

"Actually, those leaders who went to BJP, thought that BJP will come into power but unfortunately that did not happen and we all know how BJP works. Now there are clashes among themselves, this shows BJP is going to finish," Ghosh added.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week BJP's leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and others had called on Dhankar and submitted a memorandum over the alleged post-poll violence in the state and anti-defection law. (ANI)

