Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit areas affected by post-poll violence in West Bengal on May 13

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 11 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit the areas affected by post-poll violence on Thursday.



"Governor... will be leaving Kolkata by BSF Helicopter on May 13 to visit post poll unprecedented violence affected areas @MamataOfficial #Sitalkuchi and other places in Coochbehar to connect with sufferers," he tweeted.

Dhankhar will visit West Bengal's Sitalkuchi and other places in Coochbehar where he will interact with victims of post-poll violence.

Governor said, "As part of my constitutional duty, I've decided to visit affected parts in State and asked government to make arrangements. Unfortunately their response hasn't been very responsive. I'll go ahead with my schedule and make arrangements for self visit in coming days."

He called the Mamata government to "restore credibility and bring to book the culprits who have chosen to tarnish our democratic fabric".

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been refuting the allegations.

On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation.

A five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court had also ordered West Bengal Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the violence occurred and the steps taken.

Earlier in the day, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) requested President Ram Nath Kovind to take effective steps to immediately stop the "unprecedented post-poll violence" committed by "TMC activists and Jihadists" in West Bengal.

In a letter written by the VHP working president advocate Alok Kumar, the Parishad said the post-poll violence in West Bengal reminds of "the direct action of Muslim League."

Following the declaration of West Bengal Assembly poll results on May 2, incidents of violence have been reported in several parts of the state.

(ANI)

