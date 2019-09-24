Governor making political statements: Trinamool

In a strongly worded statement, Chatterjee, who is also the state Education Minister, said the Governor "should not misuse" his constitutional jurisdiction and avoid "political gimmicks".

"The new Governor, within 15 days of joining, has exposed that he is not a neutral person by making politically biased statements against government officials and departments," said Chatterjee, hours after Dhankhar rued the "virtual absence of state administration" during his maiden visit outside Kolkata to Siliguri in Darjeeling district.

Tourism Minister Gautam Deb, Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and Siliguri Police Commissioner remained absent during the Governor's visit to the north Bengal town. The District Magistrate was also on leave. Chatterjee said as per the Indian Constitution, the state and Central governments were both elected bodies, but the Governor's was a nominated post, and the roles of the Governor and the state government were clearly earmarked. West Bengal being a beautiful state, it was desirable that the Governor should visit the beautiful places and enjoy the hospitality of the state government, Chatterjee said. "What is not desirable is a constitutional position unnecessarily becoming over-active, interfering in all aspects of government business. The Governor should not misuse the constitutional jurisdiction and should avoid political gimmicks everyday," he said. "Silence please!" the statement added.