Governor of Sikkim inaugurates two organic farmer facilitation centers at Leh, Kargil

The event was jointly organized by the department of agriculture of Ladakh, and the Sikkim State Organic Certification Agency (SSOCA).Chief Election Commissioner of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Tashi Gyalson, Member Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal among others were also present at the event.While addressing the inaugural event, the Governor of Sikkim, Ganga Prasad Chaurasia lauded Ladakh's vision to embrace organic farming and assured all possible support in this field.The Governor also spoke of the great potential in the organic market and stated that Ladakh has a convenient approach to Delhi with direct flight services available. Realising the benefits of developing as an organic state, the people of Sikkim are fully sensitized and are taking all possible steps to contribute, stated the Governor.LG of Ladakh, RK Mathur expressed gratitude to SSOCA for their co-operation and urged the agency's continued support to Union Territory (UT) administration in achieving the vision as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of Carbon Neutrality.LG Mathur stated that with the ongoing climate change the world over, becoming Carbon neutral is not a choice but a necessity.Further, he stressed the need for commercial-scale of production with the help of innovative technologies such as lift irrigation systems to bring maximum benefits to the farmers and generate employment opportunities for the youth."The commercial development of the agriculture sector is vital for the economy of Ladakh, as Tourism has proven to be uncertain recently and it is best to give importance to the primary sector," stated LG Mathur.He also highlighted the need to include sectors such as dairy, poultry and fisheries, in the concept of 'organic'.Cluster villages of Igoo, Shara, Chamshen, Partapur, and Skampuk have been awarded Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) Green certification, completing the first phase of certification. Two more phases will be completed over the next two years.CEC LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson stressed the need for exploring sustainable projects in the agricultural sector of Ladakh. He highlighted that the youth need to explore more scope and possibilities in this sector with sustainable solutions.He appreciated the contribution from the stakeholders which includes the line departments, scientific research institutes, and the governing body led by the concerned ECs in promoting and exploring various initiatives for making Ladakh the first organic UT in the country.He also requested the scientific community and the UT Administration to recommend feasible schemes and initiatives to be introduced in the Changthang sub-division via the agricultural department to generate a new source of livelihood for the region.MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal stated that Ladakh was facing challenges due to a lack of adequate funds and resources to form such policies before becoming Union Territory.He highlighted that it was LAHDC that worked on the formation of an organic mission policy in the year 2018 to make Ladakh self-sustainable and fully organic in the future like it was before introducing and experimenting with modern technologies in the region.He stressed the need for implementing Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's initiative of having 'Vocal for Local' in this mission towards making Ladakh an organic UT in the country after Sikkim. (ANI)