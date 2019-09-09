Governor urges Srinagar municipal councillors to work towards making J-K peaceful

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday interacted with the councillors of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) at Raj Bhawan and urged them to work towards making the state peaceful, progressive and prosperous.

"The Governor urged the councillors to work towards making Jammu and Kashmir peaceful, progressive and prosperous and announced an additional grant of Rs 18.50 crore - Rs 25 lakh per ward - to the SMC for developmental works," the officials said in a statement.

"They also informed the Governor about problems being faced by them due to non-availability of communication or internet and also requested for suitable accommodation for them in the city," they added.During the meeting, the councillors mentioned that the funds are yet to be made available to them in order to reach out to the people and fulfill the mandate given to them.The councillors were told that it was mentioned that during the current financial year, out of earmarked grant-in-aid, about Rs 100 crore will be released shortly. Similarly, out of Rs 500 crore to be made available to the SMC under the 14th Finance Commission Award, Rs 86 crore has already been made available to the corporation.In addition, 5,000 street lights are being provided in the city."The EESL Corporation of the government of India will start the task of 100 per cent street lights of Srinagar city for a period of 7 years. The EESL will start the work once the situation will improve in the valley," it said.The Governor announced purchase and installation of 7,400 street lights for the Srinagar Municipal Corporation at 100 per ward besides transfer of Street Light Division of Srinagar city from the Power Development Department to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.On the issue regarding Indian House Hold Latrines (IHHL), the governor assured that the verification of all the cases, which were pending, will be completed by September 30.Regarding communication problems, Malik informed that 15 internet terminals have been made operational in the office of the Srinagar deputy commissioner for usage by all the departments including the SMC. He also assured that mobile connectivity will also be restored very soon.Malik observed that a delegation of councillors will be sent outside the state to study the working of the municipalities in other parts of the country. He advised them to work devotedly for ensuring development of their wards and providing uninterrupted basic facilities to people.Besides, he said, his advisors are regularly hearing and addressing public grievances. (ANI)