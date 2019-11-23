Governors, Lt Governors can project relevance of Gandhian thoughts, values: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country can utilize the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary to project the relevance of Gandhian thoughts and values.

"As we celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Governors and Lt Governors could utilize the occasion to project abiding relevance of Gandhian thoughts and values, an important bedrock of our Constitution," Prime Minister Office (PMO) quoted Modi as saying at a conference in Rashtrapati Bhavan.



Besides PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others were present at the conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors. (ANI)

