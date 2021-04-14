Governors, Chief Minister wish people on Tamil New Year

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Telangana Governor holding additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry, Tamilsai Soundararajan, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and senior political leaders on Wednesday extended new year wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, "On this auspicious occasion, I extend my best wishes and heartiest greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu. The dawn of a New Year not only signifies a new beginning but also underlines our commitment to the common goal of development, the revival of the spirit of hard work and cultural ethos." The Governor also requested the people to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 norms while celebrating the New Year.

Palaniswami in his message said, "Tamils have been celebrating the first day of Chithirai month as New Year since ancient times. May peace and love prevail in their lives."

The Chief Minister also extended his wishes for Malayalam new year, Vishu.

Lt Governor of Puducherry Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan while extending wishes, said, "May this New Year also lead us to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic".

The Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu said, "May the people of Tamil Nadu celebrate the first day of Chithirai month with fervour. We must not forget the menace of Covid and should take into consideration Covid protocol."

TNCC chief K.S. Alagiri, BJP state chief L. Murugan, MDMK leader Vaiko, AISMK leader and Cine actor R. Sarathkumar, MNM leader and Super star Kamal Haasan, BJP women's wing National President Vanathi Srinivasan and other senior leaders also extended New Year wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu.

