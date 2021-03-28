Governors, CMs of Telugu states greet people on Holi

They also appealed to all to safely celebrate the Holi festival by adhering to all the preventive norms to contain the spread of prevailing second wave of Covid-19.

Hyderabad/Amaravati, March 28 (IANS) Governors and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have greeted people on the occasion of Holi.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan conveyed her heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people.

"I wish you all that may this festival of colours truly ushers in the joy, health, peace, and prosperity in your life and the society," she said.

The governor noted that the joyful celebrations of Holi signify the bonding between various sections of the people and truly reflect unity in diversity and national integration.

The festive spirit of Holi transcends across all social barriers and strengthens the social fabric and symbolises the power of truth and good triumphing over evil. I once again convey my greetings and best wishes to the people of State, on this happy and joyful celebration of this colurful festival of Holi," she said in her message.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed greetings on the occasion of Holi to people in the state. The CM urged the people to celebrate Holi observing the Covid guidelines and not in public places but in their own homes.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his greetings and good wished to people of Andhra Pradesh. The governor stated that Holi is a vibrant festival which strengthens fraternity among people signifying peace and prosperity in society.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy extended warm greetings and good wishes on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. Holi, which ushers in spring, is celebrated throughout the country with joy and gaiety, he said.

