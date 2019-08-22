Govt, BJP have no role in Chidambaram's arrest: MoS Home GK Reddy

Hyderabad [India] Aug 22 (ANI): Refuting Congress party's charge of political vendetta, Minister of State for Home affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday asserted that the government and his party BJP have no role in the arrest of P Chidambaram by the CBI in connection with the INX media case.

Stating that the law will take its course in the case involving the former finance minister, Reddy said only the court will decide his fate."The law will take its own course. The court takes decisions as per the law, the party or the government has no role in it. It's the court, not the government that decides where to put the people who indulge in corruption," said the central minister told ANI.P Chidambaram was arrested from his residence in Delhi late on Wednesday night.The Congress leader was taken to headquarters of the probe agency after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh minutes after he made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.He will be presented before a competent court today.In 2007,the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.Based on the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him.Chidambaram's son Karti has also been named in the two cases. He was arrested on February 28, 2018, by the CBI and was later released on bail. The ED had also attached properties belonging to him.On July 4, a Delhi court had allowed Indrani Mukerjee, the former head of the INX Media, to turn an approver in the CBI case.The agency had submitted that it has come across evidence in the form of conversations which only Indrani Mukerjea is privy to and will help consolidate the case. (ANI)