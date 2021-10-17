Govt advertisements about providing jobs are false, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): The central and Uttar Pradesh governments have not given jobs to youth, but issued false advertisements on the issue, claimed former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Sunday.



Yadav was addressing a press conference here in Lucknow after the induction of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader R S Kushwaha into the Samajwadi Party (SP). Khushwaha, former state president of BSP, joined the SP with many followers including leaders like Hari Kishore Tiwari and former MP Kadir Rana.

Yadav said that the BJP has betrayed everyone and everything looks good only in the advertisements.

"BJP has cheated people of every section. Everything looks good in advertisements, but the reality is not like this. And if you raise questions here you will be crushed," said Yadav.

Accusing the government of helping the big industrialist on the issue of mustard oil, Yadav said prices of mustard oil have increased and the government should explain. It has crossed Rs 200. The government claims that sellers are not able to adulterate, that's why the prices are going up. But actually, they are giving relief to big industrialists."

"The people of BJP are walking on the wrong path. When there was a Samajwadi Party government in the state, children were given milk once a week in schools," said the former Chief Minister.

Yadav is currently holding a Vijay Rath Yatra in the state ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)