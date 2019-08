"(The) Government's own economic advisors have finally acknowledged what we cautioned for long - India's economy is in a deep mess. Now, accept our solution and remonetise the economy, by putting money back in the hands of the needy and not the greedy," Gandhi tweeted.

His remarks comes a day after Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday described the current economic slowdown as an "unprecedented situation that India has not faced in last 70 years".