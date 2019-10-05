Govt allows NC delegation to meet Farooq and Omar Abdullah: NC spokesperson

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Two months after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Valley and subsequent detention of National Conference leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday has allowed a delegation of the NC to meet the father-son duo, informed party spokesperson, Madan Mantoo.

A 15-member delegation will leave from Jammu on Sunday to meet both the leaders in Srinagar."Jammu and Kashmir government has allowed a delegation of National Conference from Jammu to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah, who are under detention," said Mantoo."The delegation led by provincial president Devender Singh Rana and comprising of former party legislators will leave by Indigo flight from Jammu on October 6 in the morning," he said.Speaking about the government's confirmation, Devender Rana said: "Today, we have got the confirmation that a delegation will be allowed to meet Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. A 15-member delegation of NC leaders, all of them former legislators, is going to Srinagar tomorrow morning."The spokesperson informed that the government gave permission after a request was made by Rana to Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday.Farooq and Omar Abdullah and scores of other leaders in the Kashmir Valley had been detained in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 while restrictions were imposed on the movement of prominent party leaders in the Jammu province. (ANI)