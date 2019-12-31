Govt approves extension of Secy Ravi Shankar Prasad, assigns additional charge to VP Joy

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The central government on Tuesday approved the extension of Ravi Shankar Prasad, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for a period of one year.

Now, Prasad's tenure will end on February 2, 2021, until further orders.

Dr VP Joy, Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat has been assigned the additional charge of the posts of Secretary (Security) and Chairperson, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC), Cabinet Secretariat. (ANI)



