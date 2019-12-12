Govt asks TV channels to not show content inciting violence

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has directed all private TV channels to be cautious in airing content which is likely to encourage or incite violence.

The advisory came on a day when Northeast states like Assam, Tripura were witnessing violence and agitation after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) In Parliament.

In an advisory to TV channels issued on Wednesday, the I&B Ministry said that "It is reiterated that all TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to any content which is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes".

The advisory applies to "Any content which contains anything affecting the integrity of the nation, and ensure that no such content is telecast which is violative of these Codes". "All private satellite TV Channels are requested to ensure strict compliance of the advisory", it added. On various occasions in the past, the Ministry has issued advisories to private satellite TV channels seeking strict adherence of the broadcast content prescribed under the Programme and Broadcasting Codes. san/in