Govt can't stop our leaders from joining Chalo Atmakur rally through arrests, says TDP chief Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The state's YSRCP government cannot prevent our leaders from joining 'Chalo Atmakur' rally through arrests, said former Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

"There is no question of canceling the 'Chalo Atmakur' rally. The state government cannot stop our leaders from going to Atmakur by arresting them or putting them under house arrest," said Naidu while addressing reporters from his residence."There are 120 Dalit families at Guntur rehabilitation centre of the TDP. Even food is not being allowed to be taken inside the rehab centre," he added.Naidu claimed that his party had given the state government and the administration three days to send the families at rehabilitation centres back to their homes."What did the police do all these days? Our fight will continue until all the families are safely sent back to their places," he said, alleging the prevailing situation in the state was undemocratic.The TDP chief said that former minister K Acchen Naidu and other TDP leaders, who were trying to come to his residence, were arrested and shifted from one police station to another, which is not right.Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were put under preventive detention at their house earlier today when they were about to leave for 'Chalo Atmakur' rally. Several other TDP leaders were also put under house arrest as a preventive measure.The TDP had announced to launch a 'Chalo Atmakur' rally in the state on September 11 for 'saving democracy' and 'safeguarding human rights in the state.'The TDP has accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging in political violence after coming to power in May this year. It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers and have attacked many more.On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister M Sucharita has said that the opposition party had not taken any permission for organising the 'Chalo Atmakur' rally. (ANI)