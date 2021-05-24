Govt can't be held liable for Covid deaths in GMC: Goa BJP chief

Tanavade's comments came more than a week after nearly 80 persons died in five days due to lack of oxygen in the state's apex hospital, the government-run Goa Medical College (GMC), located near Panaji.

Panaji, May 24 (IANS) The Goa government cannot be held responsible for the deaths of Covid patients at the state's premier government hospital, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday.

"One cannot say the government is responsible for the Covid deaths," Tanavade told reporters.

Tanavade said that patients require timely admission and an element of luck to overcome the deadly viral infection.

"If the person reaches (the hospital) at the right time and if the person is lucky, then survival is possible. But in many cases, even educated people ignore a fever. And once the conditions worsen, they visit a hospital," Tanavade said.

The Bombay High Court had expressed regret over the deaths due to oxygen shortage at the Goa Medical College, while stepping in to streamline the oxygen management system at the facility.

Tanavade also said that no state offers facilities better than the Goa government when it comes to Covid patients.

"The kind of treatment and facilities given to Covid patients in Goa is not given anywhere in the world. Food and medicines are offered free of cost," Tanavade said.

