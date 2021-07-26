Govt clueless on how to handle China: Rahul

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government over reports of China's action in Demchok, saying the government is clueless on how to handle China and is ignoring their actions which will cause problems.

"Government of India (GOI) is clueless on how to handle China. Ignoring their actions now will cause huge problems in the future," he said in a tweet.