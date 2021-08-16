Govt comes up draft norms for green energy

The Ministry has circulated the Draft Electricity (Promoting Renewable Energy Through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2021, and sought comments on it within 30 days, said an official statement.

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) In a step ahead for India's clean energy targets, the Power Ministry has released draft norms for green energy.

These rules are proposed for purchase and consumption of green energy, including the energy from waste-to-energy plants.

The draft rules entail Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPO), green energy open access, nodal agencies, procedure for grant of green energy open access, banking, and cross subsidy surcharge.

With regard to tariff, they propose that "the tariff for the green energy shall be determined by the Appropriate Commission, which may comprise of the average pooled power purchase cost of the renewable energy, cross-subsidy charges (if any), and service charges covering all prudent cost of the distribution licensee for providing the green energy".

The proposed rules regarding green hydrogen state "green hydrogen" is the hydrogen produced using electricity from the renewable sources, and the obligated entity, including the industries, can also meet their RPO by purchasing it.

The quantum of green hydrogen would be computed by considering the equivalence to the green hydrogen produced from one MWh of electricity from the renewable sources or its multiple. The norms shall be notified by the Central Commission.

These draft rules also propose guidelines for green energy open access, stating that "The Appropriate Commission shall put in place regulations in accordance with this Rule to provide Green Energy Open Access to consumers who are willing to consume Green Energy. All applications for open access of Green Energy shall be granted within a maximum of 15 days."

