Govt committed to promoting Maithili language: J P Nadda

New Delhi [India], Nov 24 (ANI): BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said the government is committed to promoting the Maithili language, which reflects India's culture.

Addressing the Mithila Vibhuti Smriti Parv Samaroh - 2019 here the minister said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had included the Maithili language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution."Atal Ji (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) had included the Maithili language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. We remember Atal Ji. I can't speak Maithili language but I do not face any difficulty while understanding the language. I have an emotional connection with this language which I cannot express in words," said Nadda."When we talk about the Maithili language, we cannot forget about Raja Janak and Mata Janki Devi. There is a unique warmth in Maithili. I believe that Mithila is not a regional language, it is an Indian language," he added.Nadda further said that today when we talk about Mithila painting, it does not only belong to Mithila (city), it has become international painting now.The minister also posted on his Twitter handle about the conference and said: "There should be a World Maithili Conference. This will benefit humanity. People will know the culture of Mithila." (ANI)