Govt concerned as tea exports sluggish for 10 years: Minister

"Tea is a 200-year-old industry and the government is worried as exports have remained stagnant for the last 10 years even as the sector has a much bigger potential. Government is keen to facilitate it with all possible support for increasing export," she said during her trip to Assam.

Guwahati, Oct 1 (IANS) Tea exports have remained sluggish for the last 10 years and the government is concerned about this, Union Minister of State of Commerce and Industry Anupriya Singh Patel said on Thursday.

Patel said that the five-year (2021-22-2025-26) Tea Development and Promotion Scheme (TDPS) has earmarked Rs 967.78 crore for supporting tea growers and a sector specific allocation of Rs 98.08 crore was made for increasing exports from northeast region.

Of this, Rs 298.76 crore was allocated for clearing pending subsidies, she said, adding another Rs 1,000 crore has been approved exclusively for the overall development of tea garden workers in Assam and West Bengal, particularly for women workers and their children in the areas of health, education and skill development.

Referring to her consultation with all stakeholders, Patel said that she has asked all concerned to propose a self-sustaining model and the government would support it.

Meanwhile, the tea planters informed the minister that the organised tea industry has been facing the issues of increasing costs and stagnant selling prices, leading to shrinkage of margins, and pushing many estates towards economic unsustainability.

According to apex industry body, Tea Association of India (TAI), India's share remained constant at around 22 per cent and export share between 12 per cent to 13 per cent in the last 10 years in the World market, while China has increased production share from 34 per cent to 45 per cent and also export share from 16 per cent to 19 per cent, Kenya too has increased its export share from 24 per cent to 26 per cent during this period.

Meanwhile, Patel also said that the Commerce and Industry Ministry has decided to promote Assam's silk and handicrafts and the Mumbai-based Indian Institute of Packaging has been asked to impart training to the people in the state.

She also said that the Spices Board would set up a NABL accredited laboratory in Assam.

