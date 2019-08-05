Govt decides to revoke Article 370, J-K and Ladakh to be separate Union Territories

New Delhi: In an announcement with massive repercussions for Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah has announced in Rajya Sabha that the government has decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to J&K.

The government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.

Shah’s announcement was immediately followed by massive uproar in the Upper House with opposition MPs protesting in the Well of the House. Back in the Valley, three of Jammu and Kashmir's most prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone are under house arrest amid a massive security-built up in the state.

Internet services and mobile services have been suspended in several places and all public gatherings are banned in Srinagar district as section 144 was imposed from midnight. Meanwhile, Ghulam Nabi Azad's demand for a discussion on the unprecedented lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir is met with chants of agreement by other Opposition leaders in the House. Amit Shah intervenes and says that he is willing to answer all questions on J&K. Meanwhile, Ghulam Nabi Azad's demand for a discussion on the unprecedented lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir is met with chants of agreement by other Opposition leaders in the House. Amit Shah intervenes and says that he is willing to answer all questions on J&K. As soon as Union Minister Amit Shah announced that the contentious Article 370 will be revoked, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who has been under house arrest since midnight, condemns the 'unliateral' move as 'illegal and unconstitutional'. As soon as Union Minister Amit Shah announced that the contentious Article 370 will be revoked, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who has been under house arrest since midnight, condemns the 'unliateral' move as 'illegal and unconstitutional'. Highlighting how this will have catastrophic consequences, Mufti writes that the government of India has failed in keeping its promises in Kashmir.