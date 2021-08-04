Govt demeaning democratic & parliamentary process: Kharge

Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Last week, the BJP Government ramrodded 10 bills of national importance in 97 minutes. Parliament was condescendingly granted 9.7 minutes to reflect, deliberate on & pass each bill by the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consistently demeaning the democratic & parliamentary process."

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Amid stalemate in the upper house on the issue of discussion on Pegasus snooping controversy & rise in fuel prices, the opposition has alleged that the government is curtailing the parliamentary process.

The like minded opposition parties have been jointly opposing the government from the commencement of the session on several issues, he said, but the government is not listening.

On Wednesday, Congress Deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma raised the issue of papers laid by the minister of parliamentary affairs on behalf of other ministers when those ministers are present. Sharma said, "this luxury should not be granted when ministers are present, this is disrespect to the house."

To this, the Chair said that due to Covid it has been allowed.

While when Urban and Housing minister Hardeep Singh Puri was laying his statement, he faced sloganeering by Trinamool members.

