Govt disbursing relief aid to states from international community

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that 17,831 oxygen concentrators; 18,111 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 13,489 ventilators/ BiPAP, 6.9 lakh Remdesivir vials, 12L Favipiravir tablets were sent to the States and UTs from April 27 to May 25 .

The Government has been receiving international cooperation in COVID-19 medical supplies and equipment since April 27, 2021 from different countries/organisations. These are being promptly delivered to the States and UTs.

Consignments received on May 24/25 from Wolfsburg (Germany), Kuwait (Indian Community and Red Crescent Society), British Oxygen Co. (UK), USISPF, CII India Business Forum (South Africa), World in Harmony NGO (Spain) and Embassy of India (Madrid) include 76 oxygen concentrators, 1810 cylinders, 40 ventilators and BiPap.

The Union Health Ministry is monitoring this on a regular basis. A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material.

This Cell started functioning from April 26. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2.

--IANS

