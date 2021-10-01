Govt doctors boycott OPDs against lack of facilities, privatisation in Pak's Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 1 (ANI): The Young Doctors Association in Balochistan has decided to boycott Out Patient Departments (OPD) at government hospitals across the province against the lack of facilities in the hospitals and rising privatisation.



Young Doctors Association President Dr Ahmed Abbas in a press conference on Thursday said that the government in the province is trying to privatise the public hospitals through health cards, reported Samaa TV.

Dr Abbas highlighted that the Medical supplies department (MSD) has not provided the government hospitals with medicines.

"MSD hasn't provided hospitals important medicines yet and transfers are being approved without any consultancy," he pointed out, adding that ventilators in trauma centres have been not in use for years, also there is a lot of shortage of manpower, and two operation theatres have been closed, reported Samaa TV.

"When we highlighted incidents of fake vaccination, show-cause notices were issued to three doctors," said Dr Rahim Khan Babar.

Babar further said that private nurses and staff members were deployed at public hospitals for the vaccination process.

The government made 665 PPHI (people's public healthcare initiative) centres, but none of the doctors is working there, he added.

The young doctors also condemned the attacks on doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in Islamabad and Quetta. (ANI)

