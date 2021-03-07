Govt embarks upon Multimodal Integration plan for 'last mile' connectivity (IANS Special)

"Of these 96 stations, 'Good For Construction' drawing of 60 stations have been issued to all the implementing agencies in February last year," the Ministry said in a written note accessed by IANS.

Demarcation and development of the MMI influence zone of a 300-metre radius around 96 metro stations is under consideration, said the Urban Development Ministry.

"Target date for completion of MMI works at site for 60 stations is now June 2021 (earlier planned by March 2021 but due to Covid-19 scenario completion is expected to extend by at least three months).

"Execution of the works would enable integration of various modes of transport and in ensuring last mile connectivity."

Besides big aggregators like UBER, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has tied up with small aggregators who are providing e-rickshaw, auto-rickshaw, metro feeder buses, e-scooter services and cycle sharing services.

The move is to ensure safe transport services to the vulnerable sections of the society including women, the children (students) and the aged.

As part of its future plan, the Ministry said in the written report said that there is a plan to extend UBER (cab aggregator) kiosks services from 210 metro stations for door-to-door connectivity.

As on day, the service is operational from 11 metro stations, said the report submitted to a Parliamentary Committee on June 3 last year.

Regarding e-rickshaw aggregation, the Ministry said it is planned to introduce the services from additional 33 metro stations with the help of existing and newly selected e-rickshaw operators (who are into aggregation of e-rickshaws as well).

A fleet of 800 e-rickshaws are presently operational from 20 metro stations serving over 1 lakh passengers on weekdays by two operators of which one of the operators is an aggregator.

In addition, demo services have also been started from nine additional metro stations, which would be regularised soon. DMRC has also approached Supreme Court to lift cap of 1 lakh autorickshaws in the Delhi region and to allow bulk registration of e-autos in DMRC's operator name.

The DMRC has also tied up with an auto-rickshaw aggregator. One auto-rickshaw aggregation booth service is operational from HUDA City Centre metro station and operator has been permitted to operate booths from four additional metro stations (in Gurugram and Noida region).

Besides, proposals from various entities, aggregators are also favorably considered by DMRC and to address the land requirement for stabling, parking or pick-up and drop-off points fro vehicles.

In addition, the DMRC is in the process to procure 100 AC e-buses to be operated on 10 new routes.

Procurement order has already been places in December 2019 and the e-buses are expected to be supplied within one year. Presently, 174 metro-feeder buses are being run on 32 approved routes which connect 69 metro stations.

The e-scooter services by the DMRC are also to be initiated from three more metro stations. Currently, the service is be operational at four metro stations.

