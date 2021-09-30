Govt extends validity of MVA documents till Oct 31

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Centre on Thursday extended the validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till October 31 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of Covid-19, it was advised that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), license, registration or any other concerned document may be treated to be valid till October 31.