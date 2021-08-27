Govt fully committed to welfare of freedom fighters: Minister

Speaking at a meeting of the committee of eminent freedom fighters, the minister said that freedom fighters participated in the freedom struggle with full dedication and the nation can never forget their invaluable contributions.

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, said on Friday that the governmnet is fully committed to the welfare of the freedom fighters of the country.

Mishra also said that as per the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the government is taking all possible steps to provide the best of facilities to the freedom fighters.

Veteran freedom fighters from across the country who attended the meeting were also honoured by the minister.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has a separate division for freedom fighters, known as the 'Freedom Fighters & Rehabilitation Division'. It has two wings -- Freedom Fighters Wing and Rehabilitation Wing.

The Freedom Fighters Wing is responsible for matters relating to the grant of Central Samman Pension and other welfare measures to the freedom fighters.

The Rehabilitation Wing deals with residual matters relating to relief and rehabilitation of displaced persons from East and West Pakistan; rehabilitation assistance to Sri-Lankan refugees, repatriates from Sri-Lanka; and the Tibetan refugees staying in India, including grant of protected area permits for visits to the Tibetan settlements etc.

