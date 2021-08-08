Govt gives one year extension to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Shri Rajiv Gauba, IAS (JH:1982) as Cabinet Secretary for the period of one year beyond 30.08.2021, read the Government notification issued late Saturday evening.

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Centre on Saturday gave one year extension to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

A 1982 batch officer of Jharkhand cadre, Gauba was to retire on August 30 this year.

He was appointed as Cabinet Secretary in August 2019, replacing PK Sinha, who was holding this post since 2015 and continued till August 2019 after getting several extensions beyond his two-year tenure.

Prior to his appointment, he also served as Union Home Secretary from August 31, 2017 to August 31. 2019, succeeding Rajiv Mehrishi.

Sixty two-year-old Gauba had also served as Secretary in the Union Urban Development Ministry, Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, looking after the crucial left wing extremism division, among many other responsibilities.

He has a wide-ranging experience in senior positions at policy making and programme implementation in both central and state governments and in international organisations.

Born in Punjab, Gauba had graduated in physics from Patna University. He had served in Jharkhand as the Chief Secretary for 15 months before returning to serve in the central government in 2016.

