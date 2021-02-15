Govt has approved crucial Delhi-Alwar rail project: Min

Singh made the announcement after laying the foundation stone of a slew of projects worth Rs 14 crore in Gurugram.

Gurugram, Feb 15 (IANS) Union Minister and Gurugram's MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday said that the government has approved the proposal for laying the 104km-long rail project from Delhi to Alwar via Nuh and Sohna and provision of the same has also been made in the railway budget.

The Minister also inaugurated a foot over bridge (FOB) and an escalator at the Gurugram railway station, jointly constructed by the Railways ministry and the Gurugram's civic body. Besides, Singh laid the foundation stone of an underpass to come up at Jatauli near Pataudi in Gurugram.

Addressing the media, the Union Minister said that in this year's budget laid with the general budget, the green signal for the Delhi-Nuh rail project will be rolled out soon.

He said that in this new section proposal, a double railway line has also been approved in about 75.2 km from Asthal Bohar to Rewari and electrification of a railway line from Garhi Harsaru to Farrukhnagar has also been approved.

"Due to the electrification of rail, the problem of environmental pollution in our region will also be reduced," the Singh added.

While mentioning about the newly-installed escalator at the Gurugram railway station, he added that it is possibly the highest built escalator by the railways in the country.

--IANS

str/sdr/