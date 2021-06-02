Govt holding discussions with Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson: MoS G Kishan Reddy

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Central government is importing COVID-19 vaccines and is in talks with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.



While speaking at the inauguration of a COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Minister added that the COVID-19 vaccination should not be politicised.

"The government has made action plans to vaccinate everyone by the end of December (2021) and for the production of 250 crore vaccine doses after speaking to several pharma companies. Sputnik arrived in Hyderabad yesterday and discussions are on to get the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots too," Reddy said.

"Vaccination should not be seen from a political point of view," he added.

Currently, three COVID-19 vaccines are available in the country - Serum Institute of India's Covishied, Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, and the Sputnik V.

As per the union health ministry, as many as 21,85,46,667 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in the country. (ANI)

