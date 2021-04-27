Govt imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 & 20 MT, allocated to states

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) To address shortage of oxygen tankers in the country, the union government has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to the states.

Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat will get two 20 MT cryogenic tankers each. Uttar Pradesh (three), Rajasthan (four), Delhi (three) and Gujarat (two) will get 10 MT cryogenic tankers.