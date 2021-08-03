Govt intends to get 'Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 passed in LS

The Bill seeks to further amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Customs Act, 1962, the Airports Authority of India Act, 1994, the Trade Marks Act, 1999 and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Act, 2001 and certain other Acts.

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The government intends to get the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 passed in the lower house despite continuous disruptions by the opposition parties.

Apart from this, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai is to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 228th Report of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations/observations contained in 222nd Report of the Committee on the 'Management of Worsening Traffic situation in Delhi' pertaining to the Ministry of Home Affairs while MoS Ajay Kumar is to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 224th Report of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Demands for Grants (2020-2021) pertaining to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The monsoon session of Parliament on Monday was disrupted thrice because of the continuous protests by the Opposition, who has been targeting the Government over several issues including the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, farm laws and the Pegasus snooping controversy.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill that seeks to amend the country's general-insurance law and permit the government to offload its stake in state-governed insurance corporations.

According to government sources, the Opposition's constant disruptions on issues including snooping and the farm laws has led to the Parliament functioning for only 18 out of the total scheduled 107 hours so far in the monsoon session set to conclude on 13 August.

This has resulted in a loss of over Rs 133 crore of taxpayers' money. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have operated for merely 13 per cent and 21 per cent of its total scheduled time till last week.

