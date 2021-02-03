Govt issues notice to Twitter on farmer genocide hashtags

New Delhi: Government has directed Twitter to comply with its order to remove contents/accounts related to farmer genocide hashtags, and warned that the microblogging platform may face "penal action" for non-compliance of its order, according to sources.

Government sources said that Twitter had unilaterally unblocked accounts and tweets despite specific order for blocking. Twitter is an ‘intermediary' and is obliged to obey direction of government, sources said, adding that the platform may face penal action for not complying with government orders.