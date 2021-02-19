Govt keen to utilise more technologies in farming sector: Tomar

"Besides use of more technology, various efforts were undertaken and many schemes launched for the further improvement of the agriculture sector. Today in terms of food production, we produce more than our requirement. We are self-sufficient. Anything related to agriculture produce, we are either number one or number two," Tomar said at a public gathering here.

Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the government is keen to use more technology in farming so that the farmers can get more price from their produce.

"It is the time to move from agriculture production-oriented policy to farmer income promotion policy."

The minister said that the traditions of villages and the strength of the farmers have proved praiseworthy time and again.

"When very recession had hit the markets, our agriculture sector saved the nation... even during Covid-19 pandemic, we saw how the agriculture sector boldly performed.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants Aatmanirbhar Bharat. For that we have to develop villages focusing on the welfare of the farmers," he added.

Tomar said that besides promoting cluster farming, the government would form 10,000 new FPOs (Farmers Producers Organisations) to strengthen the farming sector, especially the small scale farmers.

"Since Independence, the agriculture sector's contribution to growth has not been at the desired level. In other sectors, foreign and private investments were allowed to boost the growth, but it was not allowed in the agriculture sector," he said.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Tomar said that the Central government is willing to talk to the farmers protesting against the three farm laws, and denied any link between BJP's loss in the recent Punjab civic polls and the farmers' protest over the farm legislations.

The senior BJP leader had arrived in Guwahati on a two-day visit to the election-bound Assam and held meetings with the state party leaders to discuss various aspects of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sarma, state BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Dass, BJP national Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, who is in charge of Assam affairs, and many other senior party leaders were present in the meeting.

Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are expected in April-May.

