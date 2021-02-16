Govt launches 'Pey Jal Survekshan' in 10 cities

Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), on Tuesday launched the pilot 'Pey Jal Survekshan' under the Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban).

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Union government on Tuesday launched the 'Pey Jal Survekshan' to ascertain equitable distribution of water, reuse of wastewater and mapping of water bodies in 10 cities across the country.

Providing details of the pilot project, Mishra said, "As the first step, the ministry has decided to launch Pey Jal Survekshan in 10 cities, namely Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur. Based on the learnings of the pilot, this survey will be extended to all the AMRUT cities."

The MoUHA in a statement said that data on drinking water, wastewater management, non-revenue water and condition of three water bodies in the city will be collected through face-to-face interviews with citizens and municipal officials as per the approved questionnaire, on-call interviews, water sample collection and laboratory testing, and field survey for non-revenue water.

"The mission will be monitored through a technology-based platform on which the beneficiary's response will be monitored along with progress and output-outcome. Funding from the government will be in three tranches of 20:40:40. The third installment will be released based on functional outcomes achieved and credible exclusion will be exercised while funding," it said.

The JJM (U) is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply to all households through functional taps in all 4,378 statutory towns.

"Also, sewerage/septage management in 500 AMRUT cities with the objective of making them water secure are the major focus areas under JJM (U). Estimated gap in urban household tap connections is 2.68 crore and estimated gap in sewer connections/septage in 500 AMRUT cities is 2.64 crore, which is proposed to be covered in JJM (U)," it said.

Rejuvenation of water bodies to augment sustainable fresh water supply and creating green spaces and sponge cities to reduce floods and enhance amenity value through an Urban Aquifer Management plan are other focus areas.

