Govt left people on their own, Cong after PM's address to nation

Soon after the speech, Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted, "Sub text of @PMOIndia's speech. Guys you are on your kind of on your own. If you are able to finally make it to the other side we will definitely meet again in some Utsav or Mahatsov. Until then all the best. May God be with you."

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation of the Covid situation on Tuesday evening, the Congress said that crux of the PM's speech is that the government is helpless and people's safety is in their hands, the Centre has left them in a crisis situation.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "It's like the passengers should look after their belongings."

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister said that the government is working to ensure oxygen for Covid patients who need it.

Modi said that this time the demand for oxygen has increased in several parts of the country and the government is working with full sensitivity to meet the demand.

"The Union government, state governments, private sector, everyone is trying their best to provide oxygen to those in need," Modi said.

The Prime Minister told the nation that several measures are being taken at different levels to increase the production and supply of oxygen in the country.

Modi also said that there is a need to save the country from lockown, and requested the states to go for lockdown as the last option.

